Man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail taken into custody in Georgia

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man mistakenly released from the Vigo County Jail has been caught.
According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, 48-year-old Gregg Shepherd has been taken into custody in Georgia.
LINK | POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM VIGO COUNTY JAIL NEARLY TWO-WEEKS AGO
He was released without a court order on September 5. The error was identified eight days later.
He was originally in jail on charges of criminal confinement, battery, and theft.
Plasse told us they plan to go to Georgia on Saturday to bring him back to Vigo County.
Since Shepherd was mistakenly released, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office changed its release protocol in order to avoid issues like this in the future. The changes include an extra set of eyes approving release forms, checking jail tracker frequently, and adding more steps to the release forms.
