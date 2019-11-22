Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail taken into custody in Georgia Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail taken into custody in Georgia

A man mistakenly released from the Vigo County Jail has been caught.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 4:18 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man mistakenly released from the Vigo County Jail has been caught.

According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, 48-year-old Gregg Shepherd has been taken into custody in Georgia.

LINK | POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM VIGO COUNTY JAIL NEARLY TWO-WEEKS AGO

He was released without a court order on September 5. The error was identified eight days later.

He was originally in jail on charges of criminal confinement, battery, and theft.

Plasse told us they plan to go to Georgia on Saturday to bring him back to Vigo County.

Since Shepherd was mistakenly released, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office changed its release protocol in order to avoid issues like this in the future. The changes include an extra set of eyes approving release forms, checking jail tracker frequently, and adding more steps to the release forms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cloudy start and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County

Image

Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County

Image

All You Need to know for Friday

Image

'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley