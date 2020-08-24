Man missing from Loogoottee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 45-year old Jesse Martinez.

He is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 260 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees and is possibly wearing glasses.

Jesse was last seen on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Loogoottee.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jesse Martinez, contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 812-247-3726 or 911.