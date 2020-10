CLARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a deadly accident in Parke county.

According to the Parke county sheriff's office, the accident happened on US-41 near County road 200 west.

Investigators say Kristian Warrick of Coatesville, Indiana lost control of his car.

The car went through a fence and rolled several times.

Warrick was thrown from the car and died.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.