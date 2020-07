VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man is dead after a roll over accident Friday morning.

It happened near the 2800 block of Saint Mary's Road in Western Vigo county.

Police said 63-year-old Steven Seeley died in the crash.

They said Seeley was traveling southbound when his vehicle left the road, went into a ditch and then went airborne.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.