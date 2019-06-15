VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is out of jail after leading police on a chase Friday night.
According to Indiana State Police, the chase started near 9th and Ash streets.
Investigators say Bryson Bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. That's when a trooper started chasing him.
They say the chase ended near 7th and Maple. Police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.
Bones was taken to Regional Hospital for a drug test and was later booked into the Vigo County jail early Saturday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office Booking and Release report, Bones was released on his own recognizance.
He could face several charges including reckless driving, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
Related Content
- Man involved in police chase released from jail, could face multiple charges
- Parke County man facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase
- Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase
- Police release the names of the people charged in connection to a Wednesday evening police chase
- Hymera man arrested, facing drug charges after police stop
- Names released in Officer Involved Shooting
- Former coach faces charges
- Police release more information on case that involved "armed and dangerous" man in Sullivan County
- Cayuga man arrested, facing drug charges
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges