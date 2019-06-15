Man involved in police chase released from jail, could face multiple charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is out of jail after leading police on a chase Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the chase started near 9th and Ash streets.

Investigators say Bryson Bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. That's when a trooper started chasing him.

They say the chase ended near 7th and Maple. Police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.

Bones was taken to Regional Hospital for a drug test and was later booked into the Vigo County jail early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office Booking and Release report, Bones was released on his own recognizance.

He could face several charges including reckless driving, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.