Clear

Man involved in police chase could face multiple charges

A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase Friday night.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:55 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the chase started near 9th and Ash streets.

Investigators say Bryson Bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. That's when a trooper started chasing him.

They say the chase ended near 7th and Maple. Police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.

Bones was taken to Regional Hospital for a drug test and was later booked into the Vigo County jail early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office Booking and Release report, he could face several charges including reckless driving, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Image

Museum attempting to set record for most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and mild. Rather breezy. Overnight showers possible. Low: 62°

Image

Crawford County hosts Horse Show

Image

Group needs volunteers to build beds for children

Image

14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival

Image

Harsha holds medical round table

Image

West Terre Haute fire appears to be accidental

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.