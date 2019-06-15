Man involved in police chase could face multiple charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase Friday night.
According to Indiana State Police, the chase started near 9th and Ash streets.
Investigators say Bryson Bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. That's when a trooper started chasing him.
They say the chase ended near 7th and Maple. Police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.
Bones was taken to Regional Hospital for a drug test and was later booked into the Vigo County jail early Saturday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office Booking and Release report, he could face several charges including reckless driving, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
