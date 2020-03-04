Man involved in Clay County crash sent to Indianapolis hospital for treatment

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after a crash in Clay County.

It happened on Wednesday just after noon on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 West.

Police say a man named James Woods drove into Risslers Extreme ATV.

According to Woods, he had a vehicle malfunction causing him to leave the road.

Woods was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

The crash is under investigation. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.