Man injured in early morning crash

PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after an early morning crash.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in southern Vigo County.

The crash was in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 just south of Pimento.

We're told the driver hit a deer.

Rescue workers freed the driver who was trapped inside.

The driver was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with injuries to the face.

All lanes of Highway 41 were back open by 5:00 Friday morning.