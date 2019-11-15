PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after an early morning crash.
It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in southern Vigo County.
The crash was in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 just south of Pimento.
We're told the driver hit a deer.
Rescue workers freed the driver who was trapped inside.
The driver was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with injuries to the face.
All lanes of Highway 41 were back open by 5:00 Friday morning.
Related Content
- Man injured in early morning crash
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
- One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.
- Police investigate early morning shooting
- Police credit airbags for saving lives in early morning crash
- Early morning crash ties up traffic in Terre Haute
- Late night crash injures driver
- Home damaged by early morning fire
- Arrest made in early morning robbery
Scroll for more content...