RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – An Indiana man was seriously injured in crash just north of Olney, Illinois according to state police.

It happened just after noon Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, a man on a motorcycle tried to pass another driver on Illinois Route 130.

Kevin Noble, of French Lick, was ejected from his Yamaha motorcycle. He was flown to an Indiana hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.