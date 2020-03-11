Man in last week's police action shooting accused of trying to kill two Terre Haute officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The suspect at the center of a police action shooting in Terre Haute has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

37-year-old Jeremy Ross was accused of trying to kill two Terre Haute police officers who responded to the call.

Officer Justin Gant said Ross was reaching for something on his left hip while talking to officers during a traffic stop.

It happened near the Circle K gas station near Rose-Hulman.

Gant stuck his body inside the vehicle and reached for Ross's hand. That's when Gant said he learned Ross had a gun.

Gant said he stuck his pinkie finger between the trigger and rearguard and felt Ross apply pressure to the trigger twice. Once when the weapon was pointed at Gant - and the other was when it was pointed at Sergeant Adam Loudermilk.

That's when two officers shot Ross.

He returns to court next Thursday.