Clear

Man in last week's police action shooting accused of trying to kill two Terre Haute officers

The suspect at the center of a police action shooting in Terre Haute has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The suspect at the center of a police action shooting in Terre Haute has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

37-year-old Jeremy Ross was accused of trying to kill two Terre Haute police officers who responded to the call.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN INVOLVED IN POLICE ACTION SHOOTING RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL, BOOKED INTO THE VIGO COUNTY JAIL

Officer Justin Gant said Ross was reaching for something on his left hip while talking to officers during a traffic stop.

It happened near the Circle K gas station near Rose-Hulman.

Gant stuck his body inside the vehicle and reached for Ross's hand. That's when Gant said he learned Ross had a gun.

Gant said he stuck his pinkie finger between the trigger and rearguard and felt Ross apply pressure to the trigger twice. Once when the weapon was pointed at Gant - and the other was when it was pointed at Sergeant Adam Loudermilk.

That's when two officers shot Ross.

He returns to court next Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

24 hours to donate: Local school hosts fundraiser to ease financial burden on students

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mild temps. High: 58°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Area kids take part in geography bowl competition

Image

Habitat for Humanity ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders say they should have money left after new jail is built

Image

Grant Niehaus

Image

Parke Heritage basketballl

Image

Baesler's Composting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man