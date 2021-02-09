Man in jail, woman deceased after crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash involving a semi-truck in Daviess County, Indiana killed a woman from Indianapolis early Monday evening.

Indiana State Police Sgt. David Henderson reported a semi with a heavy flatbed trailer driven by Allen C. Weldy, 38, was traveling southbound on I69 near the 84-mile marker around 4:45PM Monday. Weldy was driving the semi from Bloomington to Crane and had missed his turn.

In a news release, Sgt. Henderson said Weldy decided that instead of going to the next exit he would make a U-turn at the crossover near the 84-mile marker. He pulled into the crossover and stopped for a moment. According to Indiana State Police, the trailer was blocking the passing lane and partially in the driving lane.

An SUV, driven by Susan S. Yoo, 52, collided with the trailer. Yoo was traveling a short distance behind the semi. According to police, road markings showed she slammed on her brakes and attempted to avoid the semi, but was not able to do so. The SUV then slid off the roadway and down and embankment before coming to rest in a ditch.

Yoo, from Indianapolis, was pronounced dead on scene.

Sgt. Henderson said Weldy, of Mitchell, was taken for a Certified Chemical test which showed Methamphetamines in his blood. He was taken to the Daviess County Jail.