Man in custody after morning police chase in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase, colliding with multiple squad cars.

According to an officer at the scene, security at Walmart East tried to stop a man from stealing around 8 in the morning Saturday. Police say the man fought with security before an off-duty officer saw what was happening and got involved.

Police say the suspect led officers on a chase that ended at 12th Street and Lockport Road. The suspect ran into multiple squad cars but we're told there was no major damage.

News 10 contacted THPD Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson to get more information about the chase. He said, "Unless there is a death or public safety risk we do not follow up on incidents on weekends."