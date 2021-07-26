Man in custody after chase takes police from Terre Haute onto I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says a high-speed chase that started in Terre Haute is now part of an ongoing federal investigation.

It happened Monday afternoon.

Police told us the chase started in Terre Haute and ended on Interstate 70 at the 17-mile marker in Clay County.

It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. During the chase, police said the suspect was throwing bags out of the vehicle's window.

So far, officials have not identified the man they took into custody. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.