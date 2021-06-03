Clear

Man held on preliminary murder charges in 4 Indiana killings

A man suspected in the slayings of three children and a woman was being held without bond Thursday following his arrest more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the scene of the northeastern Indiana killings.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 2:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected in the slayings of three children and a woman was being held without bond Thursday following his arrest more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the scene of the northeastern Indiana killings.

Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, was arrested without incident Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Lafayette during a joint effort by Fort Wayne police and Indiana State Police. He was moved late Wednesday to the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said Hancz-Barron faces four preliminary murder counts, pending a formal charging decision by the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

“Our detectives are still finishing up and putting the case together. That will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office and they will file charges as they see fit,” he said Thursday morning.

Webb said Hancz-Barron had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued in April stemming from a probation violation in northwestern Indiana’s Starke County.

His arrest came several hours after the four victims’ bodies were found about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in a home in Fort Wayne.

Webb said friends and family identified Hancz-Barron as a suspect in the killings, which police believe occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police had asked the public for help finding Hancz-Barron, saying he was “armed and extremely dangerous” and possibly driving a stolen pickup truck.

The Allen County coroner’s office was still performing autopsies Thursday on the four victims and it was unclear when their identities, ages and the manners and causes of their deaths would be released, said Becky Maze, a senior coroner’s office investigator.

Webb said Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, but police have not yet released information on what his relationship was to the victims.

A representative from the victims’ family asked for privacy in a statement sent Wednesday to WANE-TV which said that their relatives are facing “a very devastating time.”

“Please give us time to process the horrific events that have occurred today,” the statement adds.

A warrant was issued for Hancz-Barron’s arrest in April after he walked away from a drug treatment center in Tippecanoe County, where he was serving the remainder of a sentence after pleading guilty in a 2019 robbery case, WPTA-TV reported.

In that case, a man told authorities Hancz-Barron pointed a gun at him in Starke County in August 2019 and demanded his wallet. The man said Hancz-Barron told him he needed money because he had a baby on the way, and he’d shoot him in the head and bury his body in a ditch if he didn’t hand over his wallet.

Hancz-Barron pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to six years of home detention last year, and given credit for having served 426 days in jail. His sentence was amended in February to allow him to serve his remaining time at Home with Hope, a residential drug treatment program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

REACH Services one step closer to opening new day center in Terre Haute

Image

Get ready for the 'Free Fishing Weekend'

Image

Local Hoosiers are taking initiative to help the environment

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. High: 78°

Image

TH Rex fall at Lafayette

Image

Jordan Schaffer looking to stay hot for NCAA Tourney

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North baseball ready for regionals

Image

Opioid Epidemic Impacts Wabash Valley - here's how you can get help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1382979

Reported Deaths: 25241
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55412410330
DuPage919071305
Will766591020
Lake681111005
Kane59215795
Winnebago33901493
Madison30824523
McHenry29075291
St. Clair28146518
Peoria23395330
Champaign20997148
Sangamon19009237
McLean18488184
Tazewell17150299
Rock Island15209321
Kankakee14450214
Kendall1324396
LaSalle12718247
Macon10939208
DeKalb10056120
Vermilion9925136
Adams8616124
Williamson7528134
Whiteside7189173
Boone679675
Ogle617983
Grundy596876
Clinton577791
Coles573999
Knox5619152
Jackson507664
Henry505969
Livingston488287
Stephenson480885
Woodford480380
Macoupin476787
Effingham475172
Franklin452276
Marion4496116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437494
Lee419052
Randolph415087
Fulton403759
Logan395362
Morgan392682
Christian383073
Montgomery377674
Bureau376883
Fayette320855
Perry319360
Iroquois309467
McDonough289650
Jersey270850
Douglas260134
Saline259256
Lawrence240925
Shelby231937
Union226740
Crawford213826
Bond208324
Cass201927
Ford184848
Warren183048
Clark182633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock178931
Carroll177437
Richland176340
Edgar174940
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162628
De Witt156728
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146716
Greene145233
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115618
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64424
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4861
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL20
Unassigned02399

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 744474

Reported Deaths: 13637
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1020181767
Lake55032999
Allen41441685
St. Joseph36789558
Hamilton36204414
Elkhart29219452
Tippecanoe22704224
Vanderburgh22485398
Porter19212322
Johnson18245382
Hendricks17498316
Clark13136192
Madison12920341
Vigo12560252
LaPorte12310219
Monroe12076173
Delaware10898190
Howard10184224
Kosciusko9578118
Hancock8464143
Bartholomew8135156
Warrick7825155
Floyd7736179
Grant7192176
Wayne7130201
Boone6862103
Morgan6691140
Dubois6197117
Marshall6185116
Cass5954108
Dearborn587478
Henry5861107
Noble575385
Jackson506874
Shelby498797
Lawrence4692121
Gibson442092
Harrison438673
DeKalb436385
Clinton434353
Montgomery429589
Whitley403540
Huntington400481
Steuben395559
Miami388968
Jasper381652
Knox374790
Putnam369460
Wabash359182
Adams344655
Ripley344270
Jefferson334282
White324653
Daviess300699
Wells294081
Decatur288992
Greene284185
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange271972
Scott268555
Clay263447
Randolph244082
Washington243933
Jennings233949
Spencer233631
Starke225355
Fountain216647
Sullivan213142
Owen208557
Jay199832
Fulton198341
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186137
Rush175126
Vermillion172144
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148016
Pike137034
Blackford135532
Pulaski118846
Newton111235
Brown103242
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417