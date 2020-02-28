Man found guilty on charges tied to police action shooting incident

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has found a local man guilty on three charges related to an officer-involved shooting that happened last March.

On Thursday, jurors found Craig Boradach guilty of Battery, Operating While Intoxicated (a Class A Misdemeanor,) and Operating a Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .15 or more (a Class A Misdemeanor.) They found Boradach not guilty on a charge of Operating a Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .08 Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The incident happened near State Road 163 and Hazel Bluff Road in the Clinton area. According to Indiana State Police, Clinton City Police Officer John Alkire tried to stop Boradach, who was suspected of driving drunk. They say Boradach drove toward Alkire, pinning the officer against his squad car. Alkire fired at the suspect.

Sentencing for Boradach is set for March 13th.