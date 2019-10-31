Man found guilty after walking into the Edgar County Sheriff's Office saying he was a federal officer

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge is expected to sentence a convicted police impersonator in December.

A jury in Edgar County found Justin Hefner guilty on two police impersonation charges.

The verdict came down on Thursday.

We first told you about Hefner's case in early 2018.

According to police, he showed up to the Edgar County Sheriff's Office pretending to be a federal officer.

He said he had a list of people to arrest, but police thought he might have had plans to hurt them.