Man found asleep in home after police say he was resisting arrest

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Law officials say a man is under arrest after taking them on a short chase in Clinton.

On Thursday, deputies say they got a call about a woman who was assaulted. She was at Union Hospital in Clinton. Law officials say the victim said a woman assaulted her while she was with her husband in Universal, Indiana. Police say after listening to her story they noted several inconsistencies. They talked to her husband Troy Lowe to gain clarity. Officers say Lowe became argumentative and got in his car. An officer says he identified a weapon similar to the one used in the assault in his car. Officers say they asked Lowe to step out of the car but he refused. After a short chase and a 9-1-1 call, they found him asleep at a home. He is now being held at the Vermillion County Jail.