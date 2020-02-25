Clear
Man facing voyeurism charge after allegations he looked into teenager's bathroom window

A man who once worked for a local medical group is facing a voyeurism charge after allegations he looked into a teenager's bathroom window as she showered.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who once worked for an area medical group is facing a voyeurism charge after allegations he looked into a teenager's bathroom window as she showered.

News 10 obtained a police report detailing allegations against Frank Kiefer. According to the report, a man told police he found someone outside of his home in Brazil, Indiana, leaning against his teenage daughter's bathroom window. The homeowner said his daughter was showering at the time. This was in late January. The homeowner said he recognized the person outside of his home as Kiefer.

According to the report, Kiefer was a long-time neighbor, and was once the physician for the teenager. After the first incident, the homeowner installed security cameras. Detectives reviewed a video in which a man could be seen leaning against the same window.

Detectives talked with Kiefer. According to the report, Kiefer told detectives he walked his dog in the area, and sometimes got close to the house. He said he didn't go up to the window and look inside. 

The detective showed Kiefer the video. Kiefer said he didn't remember going up to the window, but that it was "obviously" him, "...if I glanced in that direction, I guess I glanced in that direction but I'm not peeping, that's something perverts do."

Statements in the report said Kiefer had been a physician and sometimes wore a "blue St. Vincent coat." Online searches showed Kiefer once worked for St. Vincent as a Physician Assistant. Public Relations for Ascension St. Vincent told us "Frank Kiefer has not been employed by (or affiliated with) our medical group or sites of care since January 2019."

According to online court records, an initial hearing has been set for Kiefer on March 13.

