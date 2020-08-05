Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he stole items from a local gas station - threatening to kill people in the process.

Police say it happened just after 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon at the Marathon gas station near 3rd and Poplar Streets.

Police say Derrick Wilson was confronted after he was accused of stealing items from the store. That's when he allegedly threatened to kill the clerk and another man. Wilson reportedly threatened to stab them with a screwdriver.

Police said they found Wilson at 7th and Oak Streets, where he was arrested.

He is facing robbery charges.