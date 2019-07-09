Man facing child molesting charges appears in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County man facing child molesting charges was in court on Tuesday morning.

William Friede faces six counts of child molesting.

Judge John Roach took a bond reduction request under advisement and issued a no-contact order.

For now, Friede remains in the Vigo County Jail on $75,000 bond.

He will return to court in 60 days for a review hearing.