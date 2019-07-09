Clear

Man facing child molesting charges appears in court

Vigo County man facing child molesting charges was in court on Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County man facing child molesting charges was in court on Tuesday morning.

William Friede faces six counts of child molesting.

LINK | CHILD MOLESTATION CASES ON THE RISE: MOTHER OF AN ALLEGED VICTIM SPEAKS OUT

Judge John Roach took a bond reduction request under advisement and issued a no-contact order.

For now, Friede remains in the Vigo County Jail on $75,000 bond.

He will return to court in 60 days for a review hearing.

Image

Hey Kevin from the fair.

Image

Vigo County business leaders launch PAC to support casino referendum

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Monday Late Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way