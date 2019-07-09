TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County man facing child molesting charges was in court on Tuesday morning.
William Friede faces six counts of child molesting.
LINK | CHILD MOLESTATION CASES ON THE RISE: MOTHER OF AN ALLEGED VICTIM SPEAKS OUT
Judge John Roach took a bond reduction request under advisement and issued a no-contact order.
For now, Friede remains in the Vigo County Jail on $75,000 bond.
He will return to court in 60 days for a review hearing.
Related Content
- Man facing child molesting charges appears in court
- Man facing charges for child molestation
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Clay County man charged with child molesting
- Vigo County man charged with rape, child molestation, and incest
- Greene County man booked on child molesting charges
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- UPDATE: Greene County man faces child molestation charges turns himself in
- Terre Haute man charged with molestation
- Man facing charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping, and strangulation set for a court appearance
Scroll for more content...