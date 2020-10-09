Man facing charges in connection to the death of a young child in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a young child earlier this year in Terre Haute.

According to court documents filed about a week ago, Chad Nichols is facing a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

The death involved a young child.

It all stems back to an incident that happened back in April. According to the documents, Nichols and the child's mother were living at a home on Locust Street when it happened.

Nichols told police when he was carrying the child inside their home, the child banged his head against the wall twice. Nichols told the child's mother he placed him in a highchair, where the child fell asleep.

According to the court documents, Nichols eventually said the child was unconscious when he put him in the chair. When the child's mom checked on him, she found he wasn't breathing and started CPR.

Court documents show Nichols changed his story about what happened several times.

The eight-month-old was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where he passed away.

An autopsy shows there was blunt force trauma to the child's head.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.