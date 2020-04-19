Man facing charges for drunk driving causing after causing an accident

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley man is facing charges after police said he caused an accident after driving drunk.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 6 o'clock Sunday morning.

That's on State Road 67 near Piper Road.

Police said Jacob Kinnaman of Sullivan, had crossed the centerline crashing into another vehicle.

The driver and passenger in that car had to be removed from the vehicle.

Police said they were later flown to a hospital in Evansville for serious injuries.

They say Kinnaman had a blood alcohol content of .23.

He's facing charges for drunk driving causing serious bodily injury.