Man facing charges for drunk driving and illegally carrying handgun

Indiana State Police said Aaron McDaniel was arrested early Sunday morning. They say they found McDaniel had marijuana and a handgun on him.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 9:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police said he was drunk driving and illegally carrying a handgun.

Indiana State Police said Aaron McDaniel was arrested early Sunday morning.

Police said they pulled him over for speeding near Wabash Avenue and 9th Street in Terre Haute.

They say they found McDaniel had marijuana and a handgun on him.

He did not have a valid license for that gun.

Police said McDaniel was also drunk driving.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

