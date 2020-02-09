TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police said he was drunk driving and illegally carrying a handgun.
Indiana State Police said Aaron McDaniel was arrested early Sunday morning.
Police said they pulled him over for speeding near Wabash Avenue and 9th Street in Terre Haute.
They say they found McDaniel had marijuana and a handgun on him.
He did not have a valid license for that gun.
Police said McDaniel was also drunk driving.
He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Related Content
- Man facing charges for drunk driving and illegally carrying handgun
- Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Law: Handgun Carry
- Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge
- Police: Man accused of driving drunk, killing 2 men, including Colts player Edwin Jackson, was in country illegally
- Companies offering services to prevent drunk driving
- Dugger students learn drunk driving lesson
- Indiana lawmakers consider state handgun licensing repeal
- Indiana legislators dump proposed handgun licensing repeal
- Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
- Special prosecutor assigned to a case involving Brazil's assistant police chief charged with driving drunk
Scroll for more content...