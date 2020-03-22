Man facing charges for arson in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is facing arson charges in Knox County.
Police said it all happened Saturday morning when they got a call of an RV on fire near Wheeler Street.
There, they were able to use security footage to find a suspect vehicle and a male that had gotten access into a storage unit.
Police said they later found out the man was David McClure.
They said he's facing charges for arson, criminal mischief and theft.
