Man facing charges after police said he attempted to rob a homeowner with a firearm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after police said he tried to rob a homeowner with a firearm Saturday night.

It happened in the 2100 block of Crawford Street.

The Terre Haute Police Department said they arrested Ryann Davidson.

Police said the victim fought Davidson off and detained him until officers arrived.

They said two shots were fired into the ceiling during the struggle.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.