VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators said they've caught the man responsible for a string of home improvement scams in Vermillion County.
Randall Blake Copeland of Brownsburg was arrested for seven counts of home improvement fraud and seven counts of theft.
Police said Copeland and his business Damage Solutions, LLC accepted more than $100,000 in insurance money, but never completed the work.
This all happened after a storm caused damage to homes back in May.
Copeland is facing similar charges in Boone and Hendricks counties.
Related Content
- Man facing charges after involvement in string of home improvement scams
- Man involved in police chase could face multiple charges
- Kids charged in connection to string of vandalism
- Vermillion County Sheriff's Office looking for people targeted in home improvement scam
- Sullivan County man arrested after string of burglaries
- Former coach faces charges
- Vermillion County man arrested on home improvement fraud
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Cayuga man arrested, facing drug charges
- Man facing charges for child molestation
Scroll for more content...