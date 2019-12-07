Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man facing charges after involvement in string of home improvement scams

Randall Blake Copeland of Brownsburg was arrested for seven counts of home improvement fraud and seven counts of theft.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators said they've caught the man responsible for a string of home improvement scams in Vermillion County.

Randall Blake Copeland of Brownsburg was arrested for seven counts of home improvement fraud and seven counts of theft.

Police said Copeland and his business Damage Solutions, LLC accepted more than $100,000 in insurance money, but never completed the work.

This all happened after a storm caused damage to homes back in May.

Copeland is facing similar charges in Boone and Hendricks counties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

ITP Part three

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Holiday cheer lights up the 12 Points area

Image

Holiday Book Sale underway at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Business 50 project moving along

Image

Toys for Tots

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans