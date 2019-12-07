Man facing charges after involvement in string of home improvement scams

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators said they've caught the man responsible for a string of home improvement scams in Vermillion County.

Randall Blake Copeland of Brownsburg was arrested for seven counts of home improvement fraud and seven counts of theft.

Police said Copeland and his business Damage Solutions, LLC accepted more than $100,000 in insurance money, but never completed the work.

This all happened after a storm caused damage to homes back in May.

Copeland is facing similar charges in Boone and Hendricks counties.