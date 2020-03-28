CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after crashing his truck into a home Saturday morning.
The Vermillion County Sheriff said the crash happened just before 5 o'clock Saturday morning.
Police said Jordan Lowry was driving.
He wrecked into a home near State Road 163 and County Road 200 East in the Clinton, Indiana area.
Police said Lowry was on drugs and failed a field sobriety test.
They said he was also wanted on a warrant out of Parke County.
He was taken to the Vermillion County Jail.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Related Content
- Man facing charges after crashing truck into a home
- Man facing charges after crashing semi into house
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash
- Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim
- Terre Haute man facing several charges after police said he drove drunk crashing his truck into a tree
- Former coach faces charges
- Illinois man facing charges after police said he led them on chase in a stolen truck
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Cayuga man arrested, facing drug charges
Scroll for more content...