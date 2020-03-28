Man facing charges after crashing truck into a home

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after crashing his truck into a home Saturday morning.

The Vermillion County Sheriff said the crash happened just before 5 o'clock Saturday morning.

Police said Jordan Lowry was driving.

He wrecked into a home near State Road 163 and County Road 200 East in the Clinton, Indiana area.

Police said Lowry was on drugs and failed a field sobriety test.

They said he was also wanted on a warrant out of Parke County.

He was taken to the Vermillion County Jail.

No one was hurt in the crash.