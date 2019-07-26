Man facing charges after authorities say he attacked a woman

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing several charges after authorities say he attacked a woman on Tuesday.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said a woman reported Foster Milligan, 56, went to her home and was looking for items he thought she had. The woman told deputies Milligan attacked her when she asked him to leave.

According to authorities, the woman had a protective order against Milligan at the time of the incident.

Deputies took Milligan to the Daviess County Jail, where he was booked without bond, according to an arrest report sent Friday morning. His charges are Invasion of Privacy, Strangulation, Criminal Trespass, Residential Entry, and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.