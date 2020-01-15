Man facing charges after Tuesday night fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is now facing charges after a Tuesday night fire in Terre Haute.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Wayne Burton, 50, of Terre Haute.

The Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office were called to a house on Fruitridge Avenue, where firefighters were battling a house fire. Firefighters reported a man, now identified as Burton, was arguing with them and trying to fight them.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, one deputy reported coming across Burton, who was exclaiming he didn't have insurance and that he could burn his own house down.

The report states a neighbor told investigators she received a phone call from Burton's girlfriend who said Burton had poured gasoline all over her and a mattress in a bedroom.

A firefighter told deputies Burton made threats while firefighters tried to put the fire out. Firefighters said Burton ran from the scene when they called police. Officers had found him nearby.

An Indiana State Police Trooper and Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy tried to calm Burton to get him in a squad car. According to the report, Burton refused to get in. Once he was inside the car, police say Burton tried to kick a window out of the vehicle. Terre Haute Police sent the Mobile Incarceration Unit.

Burton is now facing charges of arson, disorderly conduct, and obstruction a firefighter who was working.