Man facing battery charges after Christmas Day incident

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after a reported battery on Christmas Day.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to a house in Montezuma for a call of a battery. When they arrived, deputies reported hearing a female voice inside screaming for help.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies forced open the back door and found a man battering a female victim. The Sheriff's Office says the man was Donald Maloney, 25, of Montezuma.

The Rockville Police Department K9 was deployed, and the Sheriff's Office says Maloney kicked the K9 in the face. A Parke County Deputy deployed a taser, and officers took Maloney into custody.

The Sheriff's Office reports two people inside the house were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Maloney was taken to the Parke County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond, with no 10%. He is facing charges of aggravated battery, strangulation, battery, battery on law enforcement, criminal confinement, and interfering with reporting a crime.