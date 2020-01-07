Man facing attempted murder charge after late 2019 shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is now facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened late last year.

Tuesday morning, the Terre Haute Police Department announced the arrest of Shane D. Turner. Turner is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

PREVIOUS STORY | POLICE ARREST 2, STILL SEARCHING FOR 1 AFTER FRIDAY NIGHT SHOOTING

The charges stem from the December 27, 2019 shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of S 8th Street.

Police had previously arrested Briella Ellis and her father, Royss Ellis. The victim reported he had been arguing with Briella Ellis. According to court documents, Royss showed up at the house. Witness said another man, now identified as Turner, shot the victim.