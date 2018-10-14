Man faces charges in Vermillion County, accused of driving van at more than 90 mph

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing Reckless Driving charges in Vermillion County. That's after police said he was driving at speeds higher than 90 mph.

It happened Saturday night, just before 7:30 p.m.

While traveling north on State Road 63, police said they noticed a mini-van speeding at more than 90 mph.

That's when officers said they turned around just south of County Road 450 S and tried to catch up to the vehicle.

Police said they were able to get a radar lock, which registered the van at 102 miles per hour.

Officials caught up with the vehicle at State Road 36 and identified the driver as Christopher Frazier, 18, of Portage, Indiana.

While talking with Frazier, police said another driver passing by stopped and talked to police. Police said the driver told them Frazier almost hit his vehicle and passed him at a high rate of speed.

Frazier was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail where he posted bond and was released with a court appearance date.