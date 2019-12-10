Clear
Man faces charges after shooting in Terre Haute

A man is facing charges after a shooting in Terre Haute Monday night.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says officers arrested a man in connection to a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of North 8th Street. News 10 reported on the situation Monday night, but at that time, police didn't confirm what had happened.

Police say Johnson and the victim got into a fight outside of Johnson's home. According to Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson, Johnson went inside his house and got a gun. Police say Johnson exited and fire the gun four times, hitting the victim in the foot.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

Johnson faces charges of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

