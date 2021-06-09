Man dies in Tuesday evening shooting

PARIS, IL (WTHI) - A man is dead after a Tuesday evening shooting in Paris, Illinois.

The coroner confirms it happened just after 7:30 on West Arthur Street.

Callers to Edgar County dispatch said the victim had been arguing with his neighbor.

The victim is identified as 31 year old Matthew M. Morgan.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning at 9:00 Central time at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

That person's name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Edgar County Coroner, the Paris Police Department, and Illinois State Police.