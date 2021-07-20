Clear

Man dies after dispatchers received reports of him struggling in Greene County lake

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of an Indiana man.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of an Indiana man.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources tells us Greene County dispatch received a call that a man was struggling in the water of Midland Lake.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Crews took the man to Greene County General Hospital.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. That's where we later died.

DNR tells us the name of the man is not being released at this time.
The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

