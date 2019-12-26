Clear

Man died in early morning crash on Christmas Day

Police say a man died in a crash on Christmas Day in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 12:03 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says a man died after a crash in Terre Haute on Christmas Day.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Fruitridge Avenue and Hulman Street around 4:00 Wednesday morning. 

Police say Cody Swart, 33, died at the scene.

The Terre Haute Police Department says it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

