Man died in early morning crash on Christmas Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says a man died after a crash in Terre Haute on Christmas Day.
The single-vehicle crash happened near Fruitridge Avenue and Hulman Street around 4:00 Wednesday morning.
Police say Cody Swart, 33, died at the scene.
The Terre Haute Police Department says it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
