Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a man in an April shooting in Clay County.

Clay County deputies arrested James Hill on a warrant on Thursday. Online records show he is facing six felony charges.

They include attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

The charges stem from a mid-April shooting at a house on State Road 340.

Police say Hill had several gunshot wounds. At the time, police said Hill and another man got into a fight and shot each other.

We've reached out to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for more information. We expect to learn more next week.