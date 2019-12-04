Man charged in connection to his five-year-old daughter's death in 2016 has probation revoked

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man once at the center of a child's death will return to incarceration after having his probation revoked by a judge.

Brian Moseman was charged with meth possession this past summer. At the time, Moseman was on probation for neglect of a dependent.

His five-year-old blind, deaf, and mute daughter weighed just 16 pounds when she died in early 2016.

LINK | 'YOU WERE HER WORLD...' FINAL SENTENCING FOR TIFFANY DAUGHERTY

Moseman will now be sent to work release to begin serving the remaining two years of his original sentence...plus an additional two years for the meth charge.

If he successfully completes half of that time - he can ask for in-home detention.

If he successfully completes half of the remaining time - he can ask to return to probation.