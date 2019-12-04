Clear

Man charged in connection to his five-year-old daughter's death in 2016 has probation revoked

Moseman will now be sent to work release to begin serving the remaining two years of his original sentence...plus an additional two years for the meth charge.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man once at the center of a child's death will return to incarceration after having his probation revoked by a judge.

Brian Moseman was charged with meth possession this past summer. At the time, Moseman was on probation for neglect of a dependent.

His five-year-old blind, deaf, and mute daughter weighed just 16 pounds when she died in early 2016.

LINK | 'YOU WERE HER WORLD...' FINAL SENTENCING FOR TIFFANY DAUGHERTY

Moseman will now be sent to work release to begin serving the remaining two years of his original sentence...plus an additional two years for the meth charge.

If he successfully completes half of that time - he can ask for in-home detention.

If he successfully completes half of the remaining time - he can ask to return to probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'I do what I can to be their voice,' One local woman starts project to help stray animals in the Wab

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 48°

Image

ISU Women

Image

Bryce Patterson

Image

Northview girls

Image

First Financial Classic

Image

South Vermillion basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans