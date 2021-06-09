Man charged in connection to Terre Haute church graffiti investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police arrested a man in connection to a Terre Haute church graffiti investigation.

Back in May, News 10 reported notes were left on several churches and businesses.

One of those churches was the Immanuel Evangelical Luthern Church. The pastor there told us a note was left on the door, and they found graffiti on the church sign.

On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Police Department reported 39-year-old Derrick Foster was charged in connection to this investigation. He was charged with criminal mischief.

Police told us the notes he left contained references to a "conservative view of Islam," they did not amount to threats.

Foster also had unrelated warrants for domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, and possession of meth.