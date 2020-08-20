Man charged in Thursday afternoon police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase.

It happened Thursday afternoon just after 2:00 in Terre Haute.

According to police, officers were called to McDonald's at 3rd and Poplar Streets about the 'unauthorized control of a vehicle.'

Police found the car and approached the driver, who they later identified as Stuart D'Angelo.

D'Angelo fled from officers.

The chase went on to Margaret and Jackson in Terre Haute, where D'Angelo allegedly hit a parked car.

Police said he struggled with them before they were able to place him under arrest.

D'Angelo was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts resisting, battery against a public safety officer, criminal recklessness, and dealing.