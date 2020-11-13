Man charged in Terre Haute gas station shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he fired shots at somebody in a pickup truck at a gas station.

It happened on Monday at Jiffy on 25th Street at 8th Avenue.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, John Morgan Hall fired several shots at the man in the pickup truck. The truck was hit several times, but the man inside was not hurt.

Police arrested Hall on Thursday, charging him with attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.