Man charged in Terre Haute attempted murder investigation receives a trial date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man charged with attempted murder made his first court appearance Friday morning.
Trevyon Brown-Jones will go to trial on February 25.
That's in connection to a Sunday night shooting in Terre Haute.
A man said Brown-Jones ordered him into his car at gunpoint. That's when Brown-Jones allegedly shot him.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Brown-Jones will have a bond reduction hearing on October 11.
