Man charged in Knox County murder has previous drug convictions, history of domestic violence reports

Text filed by Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan

NOTICE OF INTENT TO SEEK HABITUAL OFFENDER STATUS

Comes now the affiant, having affirmed, and states that in Knox County in the State of Indiana on the 11th of June, 2021:

Kevin E. Hatfield is an Habitual Offender in that he has accumulated two prior unrelated felony convictions, to-wit:

On or about July 14, 2003 in the Greene Circuit Court, Greene County, Indiana, Kevin E. Hatfield was convicted of a felony in cause number 28C01-0201-FB-8, to-

wit: Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony, which crime was committed on or about January 08, 2002.

Further, on or about November 28, 2011 in the Greene Superior Court I, Greene County, Indiana, Kevin E. Hatfield was convicted of a felony in cause number 28D01-1110-FD-222, to-wit: Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class D Felony, which crime was committed on or about October 15, 2011.

Further, on or about January 21, 2015 in the Clay Superior Court I, Clay County, Indiana, Kevin E. Hatfield was convicted of a felony in cause number 11D01-1412-F6-000881, to-wit: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Level 6 Felony, which crime was committed on or about November 26, 2014.