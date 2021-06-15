Man charged in Knox County murder has previous drug convictions, history of domestic violence reports

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Court documents are telling us more about a Knox County murder investigation.
We first reported to you about the murder investigation involving the death of Jasmin Lee Hatfield last Friday.
Text filed by Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan
NOTICE OF INTENT TO SEEK HABITUAL OFFENDER STATUS
Comes now the affiant, having affirmed, and states that in Knox County in the State of Indiana on the 11th of June, 2021:
Kevin E. Hatfield is an Habitual Offender in that he has accumulated two prior unrelated felony convictions, to-wit:
On or about July 14, 2003 in the Greene Circuit Court, Greene County, Indiana, Kevin E. Hatfield was convicted of a felony in cause number 28C01-0201-FB-8, to-
wit: Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony, which crime was committed on or about January 08, 2002.
Further, on or about November 28, 2011 in the Greene Superior Court I, Greene County, Indiana, Kevin E. Hatfield was convicted of a felony in cause number 28D01-1110-FD-222, to-wit: Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class D Felony, which crime was committed on or about October 15, 2011.
Further, on or about January 21, 2015 in the Clay Superior Court I, Clay County, Indiana, Kevin E. Hatfield was convicted of a felony in cause number 11D01-1412-F6-000881, to-wit: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Level 6 Felony, which crime was committed on or about November 26, 2014.
Police found Jasmin Hatfield dead in her Oaktown home, and now her husband, Kevin Hatfield, is facing a murder charge.
The police response
According to court documents, police responded to the Oaktown home on June 11, just before 7:30 pm. Police say the call was initially a domestic violence call but later received reports of a possible dead person.
When police entered the home, they said they found Jasmin on the floor. They tried to render aid to Jasmin and saw several knife wounds.
Earlier in the day, Jasmin's daughter said she heard her mom and Kevin Hatfield arguing while they spoke on the phone.
Kevin Hatfield
One of the officers that responded to the Oaktown home said they knew Kevin Hatfield was married to Jasmin after a previous domestic battery arrest.
Police said they found Kevin in Sullivan, and when a state trooper approached him, he had bloodstains on his clothes.
Kevin was detained and transported to the Knox County Jail, where police said Kevin also had dried blood on his hands. Court documents say Kevin told police he and his wife argue a lot.
Prosecutors charged Kevin with murder.
Prosecutors in Knox County filed papers to classify Kevin as a habitual offender. This is after several previous drug-related convictions.
News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we receive them.