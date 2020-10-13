Man charged for stabbing another person in the face at Terre Haute motel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Monday afternoon stabbing at a Terre Haute motel.
Around 4:15 police were called to the Roadway Inn on 3rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Police say the suspect, Kenneth Baldwin, stabbed a person in the face and then fled on a bicycle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police were able to catch Baldwin after a short foot chase.
Baldwin was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, and intimidation.