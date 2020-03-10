Man charged for Tuesday morning crash in West Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after he crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:00 at 447 North Thorpe Place. That's near Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute.
The crash knocked down several power lines. One person received minor injuries.
20-year-old William Allsup of West Terre Haute was arrested on several charges - including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol, and leaving the scene of an accident.
