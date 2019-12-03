TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Montgomery County man is facing charges after he almost drunkenly crashed into an Indiana State Police car.
It happened just before midnight Monday night at the intersection of 1st and Sycamore Streets in Terre Haute.
Police say 59-year-old Jeffrey Rohrer ran a stop sign nearly crashing into the state trooper's car.
Rohrer allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .11%.
He was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Related Content
- Man charged after police say he nearly drunkenly crashed into state trooper's car at Terre Haute intersection
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed through June
- Five detained, and a state trooper's car hit after Terre Haute police chase
- Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash
- Crews close downtown Terre Haute intersection after massive sinkhole develops
- Neighbors speak out against controversial intersection near downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute man charged with molestation
Scroll for more content...