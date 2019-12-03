Man charged after police say he nearly drunkenly crashed into state trooper's car at Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Montgomery County man is facing charges after he almost drunkenly crashed into an Indiana State Police car.

It happened just before midnight Monday night at the intersection of 1st and Sycamore Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say 59-year-old Jeffrey Rohrer ran a stop sign nearly crashing into the state trooper's car.

Rohrer allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .11%.

He was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.