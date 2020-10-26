Man charged after allegedly fighting with a Vermillion County deputy during a domestic disturbance call

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is behind bars after police say he started to fight with a Vermillion County deputy during a domestic disturbance call.

It happened on Sunday evening at a home just north of Dana.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says they were called when 45-year-old Andrew Crouch began to destroy things inside of the home.

When a deputy tried to de-escalate things, Crouch allegedly started to fight with him.

Police were able to arrest Crouch, charging him with battery to a public safety official, two counts of intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.