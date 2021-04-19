Man charged after Monday morning police chase in a stolen car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department arrested a man after he led them on a brief chase.

It started just after 7:00 Monday morning when police were called to Speedway on Wabash Avenue about a stolen car.

Police say the man involved in the chase, 23-year-old Bailey Blueher, was taken into custody.

Witnesses said Blueher drove the car into a tree and then ran away.

He is facing charges of auto theft, false informing, and resisting law enforcement - in addition to drug-related charges.