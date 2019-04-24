13th 1/2 Street barricade situation ends peacefully

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A barricade situation on North 13th Street in Terre Haute has ended peacefully.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Terre Haute Police Department said a man barricaded himself inside of a home in the 800 Block of North 13th 1/2 Street.
Police initially went to the home to serve a felony warrant.
That is when they say he barricaded himself inside of the home and made several suicidal comments.
Our crew saw the man in hanging outside of a second-floor window yelling at police.
Around 3:00, police raised a ladder to the window, and the man came down peacefully.
He is currently in custody.
His identity has not been released at this time.
