13th 1/2 Street barricade situation ends peacefully

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A barricade situation on North 13th Street in Terre Haute has ended peacefully.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Terre Haute Police Department said a man barricaded himself inside of a home in the 800 Block of North 13th 1/2 Street.

Police initially went to the home to serve a felony warrant.

That is when they say he barricaded himself inside of the home and made several suicidal comments.

Our crew saw the man in hanging outside of a second-floor window yelling at police.

Around 3:00, police raised a ladder to the window, and the man came down peacefully.

He is currently in custody.

His identity has not been released at this time.