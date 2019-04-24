Clear

13th 1/2 Street barricade situation ends peacefully

Credit: Jordan Davis

On Wednesday afternoon, the Terre Haute Police Department said a man barricaded himself inside of a home in the 800 Block of North 13th 1/2 Street.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 2:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A barricade situation on North 13th Street in Terre Haute has ended peacefully.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Terre Haute Police Department said a man barricaded himself inside of a home in the 800 Block of North 13th 1/2 Street.

Police initially went to the home to serve a felony warrant.

That is when they say he barricaded himself inside of the home and made several suicidal comments.

Our crew saw the man in hanging outside of a second-floor window yelling at police.

Around 3:00, police raised a ladder to the window, and the man came down peacefully.

He is currently in custody.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project