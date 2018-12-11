TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man that was allegedly at the center of a Monday night police standoff is set to appear in court on Friday.
Police arrested Jerry Smith after an incident at a home near 14th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.
Police say they responded to the home after reports of a possible shooting.
When they arrived, officers say Smith was inside with weapons and his girlfriend.
The woman was able to leave safely.
She told police Smith head-butted her several times and grabbed her by the throat, causing her to pass out.
That alleged battery happened on Sunday.
On Monday, police say Smith shot through his coat to get his girlfriend's attention.
Smith wasn't injured.
Police we able to get him from the house safely.
Smith faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Related Content
- Man at the center of Terre Haute standoff charged
- New details released after Terre Haute standoff
- Terre Haute standoff ends, suspect 'secure'
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
- Terre Haute man charged with molestation
- UPDATE: One Arrested after Terre Haute Standoff Situation
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute man charged with starting fire at apartment complex
- Terre Haute man arrested on criminal confinement charge