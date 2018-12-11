Clear
Man at the center of Terre Haute standoff charged

Police say the standoff started with Smith inside a home with weapons near 14th and Poplar Streets.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man that was allegedly at the center of a Monday night police standoff is set to appear in court on Friday.

Police arrested Jerry Smith after an incident at a home near 14th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say they responded to the home after reports of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, officers say Smith was inside with weapons and his girlfriend.

The woman was able to leave safely.

She told police Smith head-butted her several times and grabbed her by the throat, causing her to pass out.

That alleged battery happened on Sunday.

On Monday, police say Smith shot through his coat to get his girlfriend's attention.

Smith wasn't injured.

Police we able to get him from the house safely.

Smith faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

